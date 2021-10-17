Commercial building catches fire in St. Boniface
Flames could be seen coming from a commercial building in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood late Saturday night, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
The WFPS said they responded to single-story structure fire in the 700 block of St. Joseph Street at 11:39 p.m.
When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the building. Firefighters launched a defensive attack until it was safe to enter the building and switched to an offensive attack.
The fire was declared under control about an hour later.
Nobody was found after a search of the building, and no injures were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates were available.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A missionary group including 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries group said on Sunday.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
China condemns U.S., Canada for sending warships through Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military on Sunday condemned the United States and Canada for each sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, saying they were threatening peace and stability in the region.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award
Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aimed at finding new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital
Former U.S. president Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection.
Medics, players spring into action after fan collapses, halting Newcastle-Tottenham match
A Newcastle United and Tottenham soccer match was temporarily suspended, after players noticed a collapsed fan in the stands and flagged down medical staff to bring out a defibrillator.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. breaks daily record with 84 COVID-19 ICU patients
Saskatchewan set a new daily record for COVID-19 ICU patients on Sunday with 84 people currently receiving intensive care, after breaking its existing record on Saturday with 81.
-
Saskatchewan asks other provinces if they can spare ICU staff amid COVID-19 crisis
Saskatchewan is asking other provinces if they have health-care workers they could send if needed in the coming days to help its struggling intensive care units.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for 3 missing boaters on Wollaston Lake
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for three boaters reporting missing since Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Southern Alberta county 'heartbroken' by councillor's death
Members of Cypress County council are sharing messages of grief over the death of Alfred "Alf" Belyea, as RCMP announced murder charges against his wife.
-
Northwest Calgary apartment building, northeast business damaged in early morning fires
Fire officials say no one was injured in two separate fires early Sunday morning, both occurring in the city's east end.
-
Autumn chores ahead? Nature advocacy group suggests putting them off for now
If you're looking out your window at a pile of leaves needing raking, a national wildlife conservation group is saying that job may not be as urgent as you might think.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set to vote on rejecting equalization, premier says it's about leverage
Albertans will cast ballots Monday in a referendum that is technically about rejecting equalization but has morphed into more of a Prairie festivus airing of grievances.
-
Alberta's referendum should not focus on daylight time, psychologists say
Ditching the practice of switching the time twice a year may seem like a no-brainer to some, but Alberta psychologists warn that the result of a provincial referendum could have unexpected consequences.
-
Elks send quarterback Trevor Harris to Montreal for defensive end
The Edmonton Elks traded veteran quarterback Trevor Harris to the Montreal Alouettes in a one-for-one exchange.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals propose four-day work-week pilot project if elected in 2022
The Ontario Liberals say they will launch a pilot project to “analyze the potential for a four-day work-week” if elected in June 2022.
-
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
-
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A missionary group including 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday while on a trip to an orphanage, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries group said on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Lamborghini wrecked and abandoned in the middle of Montreal boulevard
Police are investigating after a Lamborghini wound up smashed and abandoned in the middle of a Montreal boulevard.
-
Quebec reports 532 new COVID-19 cases, 360 are people not fully vaccinated
Quebec reported on Sunday that 532 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, including 360 who were not fully vaccinated.
-
Quebec man was struck and killed after stepping out of a vehicle on a highway
A lapse in judgment seems to be the cause of a road accident that cost the life of a young man early Sunday morning in Laval.
Ottawa
-
Family of missing Ottawa man offering $10,000 reward for tips on whereabouts
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
NEW
NEW | Queen's University condemns 'reckless behaviour' during homecoming celebrations in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston police, with assistance from the OPP riot squad and Durham Regional Police, moved in twice on Saturday to clear students from the streets and homes after declaring an 'aggravated nuisance party'.
-
COVID-19 hospitalization in Ottawa drop on Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 35 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.
Northern Ontario
-
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.
-
Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed
Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents.
-
Knife found under Parliament to be returned to Algonquin nations in historic move
An ancient Indigenous knife unearthed during the renovation of Centre Block will be the first artifact found on Parliament Hill to be returned to the stewardship of the Algonquin people who live in the Ottawa region.
Atlantic
-
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
-
Three more COVID-19 related deaths, 58 new cases, in New Brunswick Sunday
New Brunswick is reporting three more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number in the province to 90.
-
'Glace Bay has been challenged': Funeral held for teen girl who died in Cape Breton, N.S. house fire
Community members and loved ones gathered at a funeral home in Glace Bay, N.S. on Saturday to fondly remember a teenaged girl taken too soon.
Kitchener
-
‘Today is our remembrance,’ Six Nations veterans hold annual Remembrance Day ceremony
Members of the Six Nations Veterans Association gathered at Six Nations Veterans Park on Sunday for a ceremony to honour its war heroes.
-
Kitchener native captures 1st place at Canadian 10K Championships
Kitchener, Ont. native Ben Flanagan reached a career milestone on Sunday after taking the top spot at the Canadian 10K Championships in Toronto.
-
Ontario logs fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row
Ontario has logged fewer than 500 COVID-19 cases for the seventh day in a row.
Vancouver
-
Missing B.C. man's rental truck found abandoned on forestry road near Clearwater, police say
Police in B.C.'s Interior are asking the public for help locating a missing man after his rental truck was found abandoned on a forest service road last week.
-
'Suspicious incident' involving possibly armed group in Abbotsford neighbourhood, police say
Police in Abbotsford are investigating what they describe as "a suspicious incident" in the city Saturday morning.
-
District of North Vancouver considers fireworks ban as Vancouver readies for first year of its own ban
As the city of Vancouver nears its first Halloween with a fireworks ban, the neighbouring District of North Vancouver is considering a similar move.
Vancouver Island
-
2 Island Christmas celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19
Two public Christmas celebrations on Vancouver Island have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a second straight year.
-
'Speed limits are set for ideal conditions': Wet weather prompts warning for drivers
With much of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland under rainfall warnings this weekend, ICBC is warning drivers to be careful.
-
Travel industry, health experts applaud U.S. decision to allow travellers with mixed doses
The organization representing Canada's tourism industry is applauding the U.S. government's decision to allow Canadian travellers with mixed vaccine doses once the border opens in November.