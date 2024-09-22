Community park opens in Glenwood neighbourhood

A new city park has popped up in southeast Winnipeg.

Carriere Avenue Park opened Thursday in the city’s Glenwood neighbourhood.

The park sits at the boundary of the St. Vital and St, Boniface wards, and the area councillors worked collaboratively on the redevelopment.

"I'm thrilled to open this outdoor park, shaped by Councillor Brian Mayes' vision and dedication. His leadership transformed this space into a welcoming, accessible area for families to gather, play, and relax,” Councillor Allard wrote. “This park will strengthen community connections, encourage outdoor activity, and promote wellness for everyone."

The park sits on a previously empty city-owned lot at the corner of Carriere Avenue and Des Meuron Street. It features gravel paths, benches, and newly-planted trees funded through the St. Vital Ward’s parks and recreation budget.

“The Glenwood area has grown rapidly without corresponding increases in city funding,” St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes wrote in a social media post. “I want to thank Councillor [Matt] Allard for working together on this project to add green space for the community.”