Company bringing back gem jar lids following discontinuation

Canadians can once again buy gem jar-sized lids. (Source: ForJars.ca) Canadians can once again buy gem jar-sized lids. (Source: ForJars.ca)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News