WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Condominium residents temporarily evacuated due to structural concerns

    A condo building at 679 St. Anne's Road was temporarily evacuated due to a structural issue (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) A condo building at 679 St. Anne's Road was temporarily evacuated due to a structural issue (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    Residents of a condominium in Winnipeg had to briefly evacuate their building due to a structural concern.

    According to a city spokesperson, the owners of the building at 679 St. Anne's Road hired an engineer to investigate a structural concern with the building. On Tuesday, a structural issue was found.

    Property owners were advised to temporarily evacuate the building as a safety precaution until it can be stabilized.

    "The city’s Permits & Inspection branch attended the property and have since issued an Order to Mitigate Unsafe Conditions," a spokesperson for the city said, noting they did not issue an evacuation order.

    Residents have since been told they can return to the building, and did so on Friday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News