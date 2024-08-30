Condominium residents temporarily evacuated due to structural concerns

Residents of a condominium in Winnipeg had to briefly evacuate their building due to a structural concern.

According to a city spokesperson, the owners of the building at 679 St. Anne's Road hired an engineer to investigate a structural concern with the building. On Tuesday, a structural issue was found.

Property owners were advised to temporarily evacuate the building as a safety precaution until it can be stabilized.

"The city’s Permits & Inspection branch attended the property and have since issued an Order to Mitigate Unsafe Conditions," a spokesperson for the city said, noting they did not issue an evacuation order.

Residents have since been told they can return to the building, and did so on Friday.