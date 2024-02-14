WINNIPEG
Connor Hellebuyck records 35th career shutout as Jets beat Sharks 1-0

A referee calls off the San Jose Sharks goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods A referee calls off the San Jose Sharks goal against the Winnipeg Jets during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Connor Hellebuyck made 17 saves to record his third shutout of the season, and 35th of his career, in the Winnipeg Jets' 1-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.

Hellebuyck also registered his 30th consecutive game of allowing three or fewer goals against, becoming the 10th goaltender in NHL history to achieve that mark in the regular season.

Morgan Barron scored for the Jets (32-14-5), who won a second straight game after losing a season-high five in a row.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 39 shots for the Sharks (14-33-5), who last played Jan. 31 and are 4-2-2 in their last eight games.

The teams put up some interesting streaks for shots on goal in the first period and early into the second.

The Sharks had four shots by the 4:35 mark of the opening frame while the Jets were blanked.

