Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0
Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota's six-game win streak and 10-game point run.
It was Hellebuyck's third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn't been shut out this season.
Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists.
The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday to allow 50 per cent capacity at Canada Life Centre. Capacity is just over 15,300.
Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 shots for Minnesota (28-11-4), which entered the game on a season-high 10-game point streak (9-1-1)). A season-best six-game point streak on the road also ended (5-1-1).
Winnipeg is now 3-6-2 in its last 11 games.
The Jets led 1-0 after a fast, heavy-hitting first period and kept it scoreless until the second.
Scheifele scored his 11th goal of the season during Winnipeg's second power play of the opening period at 8:57.
The man advantage came after simultaneous fights at centre ice between Jets defenceman Brenden Dillon and Wild forward Jordan Greenway, and Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry and Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno. Greenway picked up extra time in the penalty box for roughing.
Scheifele took a pass across the front of the net from Kyle Connor and fired a shot high on Kahkonen's stick side.
Winnipeg outshot the visitors 10-6 in the second period.
Hellebuyck was the difference-maker in the period, stopping 11 shots.
He whipped out a glove to snag Kirill Kaprizov's wrister, then denied Minnesota's attempts during its first power play of the game late in the period.
Shots on goal were 17 apiece after the middle frame.
Kahkonen took his turn in the spotlight early in the third, stopping Scheifele on a breakaway. He then turned aside three shots when Winnipeg got its third power play of the game.
Lowry and Foligno, who returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury, had another slugfest with 8:54 left in the period. Both ended up on the ice.
Foligno got an added penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he kneed Lowry in the head.
Kahkonen made three saves during Winnipeg's fourth power play of the game. He left the net with two minutes left for the extra attacker.
Schmidt scored his third goal of the season with an empty-netter he shot from centre ice with 1:11 remaining.
Jets top defenceman Neal Pionk and forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Austin Poganski missed the game due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
It was the first game in a stretch that has the Jets playing 11 games in 20 days. They head to Dallas to take on the Stars Friday and play the Nashville Predators the next night.
Minnesota hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.
