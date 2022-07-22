Construction begins on $2.5 million pedestrian and cycling pathway

Shovels officially went in the ground Friday to kick-start the construction of the Northwest Hydro Corridor Multi-use Path Project.

A number of Winnipeg city councillors, Manitoba’s minister of mental health and community wellness Sarah Guillemard, and representatives from Manitoba Hydro, Trails Manitoba and Bike Winnipeg were on hand for a ground-breaking ceremony. All were partners in bringing the project to fruition.

According to the city, the project includes construction of a pedestrian and cycling facility aimed at better accommodating multiple user groups, like cyclists and active commuters.

The project is billed at closing an important network gap identified in the city’s pedestrian and cycling strategies.

“This part of the city is lacking in active transportation infrastructure, and if you’re one of those people who uses the bicycle to get around town, this can be a treacherous part of town,” said Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface), who long advocated for the project as chair of the standing policy committee on infrastructure, renewal and public works.

“It can be difficult to find routes where you feel safe, and so this is going to be a big part of that solution, but there’s still much, much work to do.”

The first phase of the project will see the construction of 2.4 kilometres of multi-use path located within the Hydro corridor west of McPhillips Street between Leila and Church avenues.

The path will be 4.5 metres wide to better accommodate the anticipated high usership, and will add enhancements like lighting, benches and connections to surrounding neighbourhoods.

The price tag on the project is pegged at just over $2.5 million, part of which will be covered by a $450,000 grant from Trails Manitoba and the provincial government.

Guillemard said their portion of the grant comes from the province’s Trails Fund.

“We always envisioned with the Trails Fund, that $10 million, that these types of projects would be what would come to fruition, to make available active transportation options for the community, to bring them together, but also to encourage well-being, and certainly mental well-being,” Guillemard explained.

The second phase of the project is slated for the 2024 construction season, but that section of pathway has yet to be determined based on the available budget.