Construction project hurting Winnipeg business' bottom line

Construction season is well underway in Winnipeg, and it seems nearly every street you turn on to has some sort of project taking place.

While this construction can be a nuisance for some drivers, for one business owner, it’s hurting his bottom line.

"Yeah, it sucks for business right now, but it is a necessary evil, right?” said Ravi Ramberran, owner of Four Crowns Hotel and Restaurant.

Outside Ramberran’s business on McPhillips Street, a $996,000 road rehabilitation project is underway.

Ramberran said the construction has blocked one of his parking lot entrances and caused delays for those trying to get to his business, dropping the number of customers by more than 70 per cent.

“For me what is really important right now is, okay we can have a bad month of business but my service team has got a lot of bills to pay and stuff like that too,” he said.

“So they’re not getting the tips, they are not getting the gratuities. So we want to do what we can to get traffic in there.”

This project is one of more than 200 across Winnipeg, with an overall price tag of $159 million.

"There is an incredible amount of road construction going on this year,” said Coun. Janice Lukes, who is the chair of the public works committee.

Lukes said it is a busier construction season this year, due in part to wet weather last year, which pushed some projects back to this summer.

Still, she understands the impacts on Winnipeggers.

"The commuting time is delayed, bike lanes are closed, sidewalks are ripped apart,” she said.

“It is very frustrating, but I guess the positive side is we have this money to make these investments in our transportation infrastructure, so we need to do it."

In terms of this year's projects, the city says most are on schedule.

"It's going to be busy right up until the snow flies, so crews are going to be busy working right until November,” said Ken Allen with the City of Winnipeg’s public works department.

For Ramberran, the project in front of his business is expected to be completed in the fall, leaving him with the prospect of a slow summer.

“We just hope and pray the weather holds up so these guys can get their jobs done fast,” he said.

“They are working quick. They are a solid crew, they are showing up, they aren’t sitting around. Just hopefully it gets done sooner than later.”

The city is warning residents to expect delays due to the construction and suggests drivers plan their routes before they hit the road.

Winnipeg is also asking drivers to keep the construction workers in mind while going through construction zones, and drive carefully.