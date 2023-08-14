'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zones

Winnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.

"I guess you could call it road rage, construction rage, or just rage period,” said Coun. Janice Lukes.

The city of Winnipeg is urging drivers to slow down and remain respectful when going through construction zones.

In a statement, it said road crews are increasingly on the receiving end of disrespectful and dangerous behaviour, from aggressive drivers.

“…people have ignored barricades and driven into active construction sites, coming extremely close to crews doing their jobs. Workers have also been yelled at, called names, and blasted with exhaust from diesel truck operators deliberately idling,” the city said.

Lukes, who chairs the public works committee at city hall said the caution from the city was likely prompted by contractors coming forward over concerns about worker safety.

"These people that are working in construction are feet, minimum one, two feet away from vehicles going 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, which is ridiculous," said Lukes.

She noted there is a lot of construction this season because of leftover work from last year due to wet conditions, and the city is flush with federal and provincial road money that has to get shovelled out the door.

"We have a very short construction season so we need to do it."

The city is encouraging drivers to build in extra travel time in case of construction, and to have a podcast or music ready to go if they get bogged down.

"Put some nice music on in your vehicle, relax, and just get a grip,” said Lukes.