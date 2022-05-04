Construction to close parts of Jubilee Avenue over summer months

Drivers in the South Osborne area should expect some delays over the summer months, as a major road project is set to close parts of Jubilee Avenue until October.

Construction signs are going up as work is set to begin shortly on Jubilee Avenue. It is part of a two-year pavement renewal project which includes major reconstruction work including new roadway, cycling, and sidewalk infrastructure.

From May to October 2022, the east half of Jubilee Avenue, from Cockburn Street South to Osborne Street, will be under construction. The city said during this time there will be no westbound travel on Jubilee Avenue from Osborne to Street to Cockburn Street. Eastbound traffic is going to be cut down to one lane.

One lane of westbound traffic will reopen after this stage of the project is complete.

The west half of Jubilee Avenue from Pembina Highway to Cockburn Street is set to be under construction from May to October 2023.

The city said it has put up signs warning drivers to find alternate routes, and has placed traffic calming devices on neighbouring streets to deter residential street shortcutting.

More details about the project can be found online.