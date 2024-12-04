Construction to reopen Portage and Main begins this week

Construction to reopen Winnipeg’s Portage and Main intersection is set to begin this week.

According to the City of Winnipeg, crews will install the first long-term lane closures beginning on Wednesday followed by sewer repairs and demolition work on pedestrian barricades.

Restrictions expected this week include:

Main Street: Closure of the northbound curb lane at Portage Avenue and closure of the southbound curb lane between Portage and Pioneer Avenues.

Portage Avenue: Closure of the eastbound curb lane between Fort Street and Main Street.

Portage Avenue East: Closure of the eastbound curb lane between Main Street and Westbrook Street. A permanent no-right-turn restriction from northbound Main Street on to Portage Avenue East.

Traffic will be restricted at various points of the intersection over the next six months. Winnipeggers should consider alternate routes and expect delays.

Pre-construction underground and traffic signal work at the intersection finished last week.