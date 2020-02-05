WINNIPEG -- Controlled entrances are set to be installed at all Manitoba Liquor Marts by spring.

Following months of brazen thefts, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries installed the first controlled entrance at the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart in November.

A spokesperson for the Crown corporation said in a statement that another controlled entrance was opened last week and another the week before that.

The spokesperson noted this is a big project and there are “significant logistics related to implementing these controlled entrances appropriately and safely including the coordination of construction, the installation of security systems, staffing and training etc.”

CTV News Winnipeg was told the tendering process is now complete and the plan is to move forward with construction in multiple stores at the same time.

But the employees’ union has been calling for the province to speed up the process.

“Not just within the walls of the perimeter, but also outside. I'm hearing more and more Carman, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Selkirk, they are all feeling an increase in the crime that is happening," said Michelle Gawronsky from the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said it won't share specific information on the controlled entrance locations or exactly when it will be finished, because doing so could compromise their effectiveness.