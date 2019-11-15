WINNIPEG – The entrance to a Liquor Mart that served as a backdrop to a video of a swarming theft is under construction.

A photo submitted to CTV News shows a new barrier at the entrance to the Liquor Mart at Tyndall Market.

It appears to still be under construction -- with unpainted wood walls with windows.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries wouldn’t confirm if the structure is a security door or provide details on its function.

“We can’t provide any details but you are aware that we are exploring every possible option that could reduce or deter theft – changes to the entrances at some stores are part of those efforts,” the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

In late September a video posted to Reddit showed a swarm of people moving about the store, filling bags with bottles.

Police arrested five youth suspects in connection with the incident.

Afterwards, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries told CTV News theft rates in stores had returned to all-time high levels, after dipping following the introduction of new security measures in the spring.

Another video of a similar swarming incident surfaced online in October.