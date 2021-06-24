WINNIPEG -- Cyclists will be able to bike freely on Wellington Crescent all week long until November.

Following some last minute discussion, Winnipeg City Council voted 13-1 Thursday night to keep the program operating on Wellington Crescent seven days a week to November.

The roadway is one of several included in Winnipeg’s Open Streets program, where vehicle traffic is restricted to one block.

However, Wellington Crescent homeowners have expressed safety concerns, saying the program is hampering their commute and they have been subjected to abuse and hostility from cyclists.

Thursday night, council considered a compromise to scale back the hours in September to weekends and holidays.

But it appeared the majority of users and other homeowners convinced councillors to keep the barricades up until November.

Matt Allard, chair of the infrastructure committee, said no one owns the road.

The Open Streets program began last year as a way for people to be active durIng the pandemic.