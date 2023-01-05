Controversial Wellington Crescent development hits another roadblock

A controversial development in River Heights at the centre of an ongoing saga has hit another roadblock at Winnipeg City Hall.

Last year city council approved a rezoning of the property at 514 Wellington Crescent to allow for a four-storey, eight-unit condo building with a height of 35 feet.

Now city planners recommended approval of two variances which would allow the developer to go to 49.9 feet tall, as well as permitting a loading area. Proponents say the extra height is needed to make sure the units are big enough while keeping the building's footprint small enough to allow for side yards.

"The building itself and its scale is very much reminiscent of what is already built in the community," said Christopher Gibson, an urban planner with M Richard & Associates.

The proposed development also contained 17 parking spaces with most underground, as well as a 16-stall indoor bike parking facility.

But at a public hearing Thursday, a committee of three including the area councillor disagreed with city staff. They voted unanimously to oppose the variances, meaning the project is stalled.

This property has a long history of twists and turns. Community members and advocates rallied unsuccessfully against the 2020 demolition of the former single-family home which stood on the property, arguing it had heritage value.

Last year seven other variances for the current project were rejected at city hall.

Those opposed feel the new proposal was no different from the previous one, as the neighbourhood is next in line for heritage designation status, “which is all about maintaining the look, the feel and the usage of a neighbourhood," said Christine Skene, an area resident. "A 50-foot-tall building doesn't fit in our neighbourhood."

Barring an appeal, it appears the developer may have to go back to the drawing board.

"He'll come back with something different or something a little bit similar, it all depends on how he wants to move forward," Gibson told CTV News.