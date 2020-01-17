WINNIPEG -- A convicted sex-offender is set to be released from prison on Friday and according to police he is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Police say 47-year-old Marcel Hank Charlette, who was serving a 10-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm, is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner against anyone, particularly children and adult women.

Charlette is subject to a lifetime list of weapons prohibition and conditions:

He can not consume, purchase, or possess any drugs other than prescribed medication.

He is not allowed to consume, purchase or posses alcohol.

He can not attend any place, business or special event where the primary purpose is the sale of alcohol.

He must live at an approved residence and stick to a curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., and he must also comply with curfew checks.

He is not allowed to possess, own, or carry any object designed or intended for use as a weapon, or any firearm, crossbow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition, or explosive substances.

Charlette also has a lengthy criminal record including manslaughter involving a young child, aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, sexual assault, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and breaches of recognizance and probation orders.

Police said the information is to make sure the public is able to take suitable measure to protect themselves. Police added any vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct against Charlette will not be tolerated.