UPDATE: Ontario's Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said the correctional officer involved was released and taken to hospital to be assessed.

EARLIER: The Ontario government said a correctional officer working in the Kenora Jail has been taken hostage by inmates.

In a statement, the province’s Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said, “Efforts are underway to find a peaceful resolution to the situation.”

That includes bringing in institutional crisis intervention teams and negotiators.

The statement said safety of staff is top priority, and there is no threat to community safety as the “situation is contained in the secure part of the Kenora Jail.”

It offered thoughts for the correctional officer involved.