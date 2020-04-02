WINNIPEG -- Costco has announced new safety measures to aid in the battle against Covid-19.

A new guest shopping policy will come into effect Friday, April 3.

On its website, Costco says no more than two people will be able to enter the warehouse with each membership card.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be for members 60 and older and those with physical disabilities.

At some locations, services have been reduced to limited or no service, including at the hearing aid department, optical, and jewelry.

The food court is for takeout only.