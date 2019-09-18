Plastic bags could be on the way out in Manitoba.

Premier Brian Pallister outlined what he called a “100-day action plan” to be fulfilled before Christmas.

One of the 100 items is a pledge to consult with the private sector to eliminate the use of plastic bags.

The promise was not part of the premier’s recent election campaign.

Other objectives of note in the plan are:

Legislative changes to allow restaurants to deliver liquor directly to customers;

Restructure the Investor’s Group Field deal to make it more “suitable” for taxpayers and the football club;

Implement recommendations of the planning and permitting review.

Pallister says his government plans on introducing a minimum of 20 bills by the end of the year.