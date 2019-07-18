Winnipeg city council has given it’s blessing to a deal that would see Portage Place Shopping Centre sold.

In a unanimous vote council endorsed a plan to sell the mall, land and parkade for nearly $70 million dollars to Starlight Investments.

The province and the federal government also have to approve the deal.

Starlight released this statement:

“We are encouraged that today the City of Winnipeg has provided consent for discussions to continue. There are many hurdles to cross and we are committed to continuing to work with all stakeholders to achieve the best possible outcome. In the coming weeks we will be providing more detail,” said Marni Larkin, a spokesperson for Starlight Investments