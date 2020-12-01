Advertisement
Coupon book featuring 46 local restaurants also supports charity
WINNIPEG -- A new coupon book not only supports dozens of Winnipeg restaurants but a local charity as well.
The Manitoba Restaurant and Food Services Association has partnered with 46 local eateries to create the Dine Manitoba Restaurant Guide.
The guide is a coupon book that boasts more than $2,000 in potential savings.
The idea first came from Joe Loschiavo, the owner of Pasquale's Ristorante, when restrictions first started.
"Just seeing a lot of support from customers coming in and wanting support our local restaurant and it was just overwhelming," he said. "I talked to a lot of my restaurant friends and they were getting similar responses."
The guide's goal may be to encourage Manitobans to order takeout and delivery, but it also supports a local charity as well.
Five dollars from each guide will go to the Dream Factory, a charity that helps fulfill the dreams of kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses.
"Winnipeggers and restaurateurs, even in these tough times, want to be charitable and be helping our local charities," said Loschiavo.
The guides cost $20 and are on sale at participating restaurants, including Pasquale's Ristorante, as well as the association's website.