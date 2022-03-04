'Courage and determination': Winnipeg conductor details how his wife and mother-in-law fled Ukraine for safety.

The current conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra is sharing details about how his wife and mother-in-law were able to flee Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Daniel Raiskin said his wife, Larissa, who is originally from Ukraine, travelled to Kharkiv to be with her mother, who was receiving chemotherapy treatment last week. During the initial three-day treatment, Russia started invading the country.

“It was increasingly becoming clear that, with intensifying attacks and shelling of the residential and civilian buildings, especially very close to where my wife and mother-in-law were living in Kharkiv … I realized that if they did not get out of there sooner than anticipated, they wouldn’t be able to leave,” said Raiskin, speaking virtually from Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday.

Larissa and her mother-in-law began the extensive journey out of Kharkiv, buying their way onto a train to travel more than 40 hours to the Ukraine-Slovakia border.

“It took a lot of courage and determination,” Raiskin said.

Raiskin was in the process of returning to Amsterdam when the invasion started. He flew from Amsterdam to Krakow, Poland and rented a car to meet his family at the border in Slovakia.

He said a friend of his in Bratislava was able to get information on which border crossings were less busy, allowing Raiskin to message his family members and determine a meeting place.

“After spending a few hours standing in line, they were admitted into Slovakia, and I met them, and there were lots of tears and hugs,” he said.

Before deciding on the meeting place, Raiskin went to another border crossing, where he saw thousands of people looking for safe passage out of Ukraine.

“It was somewhere between Apocalypse, end of the world, Babylon and Noah’s Exodus, all of those things together,” he said.

Raiskin said his mother-in-law was admitted to hospital in Bratislava with lung inflammation, pneumonia and other health concerns, along with complications from chemotherapy.

Raiskin, who was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, has criticized the Russian government for their actions.

“I just felt obliged, as an artist, as a person, as a citizen, to speak out, and to denounce this terrible act, this senseless criminal act of aggression by one European people against other European people,” he said.