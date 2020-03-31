WINNIPEG -- The Province announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba – during a press conference Tuesday afternoon – bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases and probable positive cases in the province to 103.

According to health officials, there are currently three people hospitalized due to COVID-19. Two are in intensive care.

Four people have recovered from the virus in the province so far. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Manitoba remains at one.

“Public health investigations are ongoing and as details are confirmed our website will be updated,” said, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Provincial Public Health Offier.

HEALTH CARE WORKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Public health officials have also confirmed that a staff member at Selkirk Regional Health Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Roussin said the individual worked in the health centre’s emergency department and medicine ward from March 19 to March 23.

“Public Health, Occupational Health, and Infection prevention and control staff are working together to investigate this case and follow up with all identified close contacts including staff and patients,” said Dr. Roussin.

Dr. Roussin said public health will directly contact people who had prolonged (more than 10 minutes), close (within two metres) contact with the person when they were symptomatic. Those people will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Dates and times of possible exposure include:

March 19 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department;

March 20 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department;

March 21 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department;

March 22 from 11:45 p.m. to March 23 7:45 a.m. in the Selkirk Regional Health Centre Emergency Department. (Source: Manitoba Government)

Anyone who is concerned they may have been affected by this is being asked to call Health Links to speak to a nurse.

According to the province, 378 COVID-19 tests were done at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory yesterday, bringing the total amount of test to date in Manitoba to 8914.

Public health officials are advising Manitobans to remain within or close to their home communities – this includes limiting travel, even within Manitoba.

Tuesday morning, the Province announced it is suspending classes across Manitoba indefinitely.

“I know this can put many difficulties on many families, these decisions aren’t made lightly, but these are times that require extraordinary measures,” said Dr. Roussin.

“Our social distancing strategies are required in order to reduce the impact of this virus on Manitobans, we need to interrupt the transmission of this virus.”

New public health orders take effect tomorrow and will require all non-critical businesses to close until April 14.

READ MORE:

Schools suspended indefinitely in Manitoba

Manitoba to close non-critical businesses starting Wednesday