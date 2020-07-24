WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 cases in Manitoba have jumped again after health officials announced nine new cases have been identified in the province.

On Friday the province announced the new cases through a news release, adding the current five-day test positivity rate is 0.86 per cent. The new cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 384 since early March.

The new cases are spread across four different health regions in Manitoba:

Two men in their 30s from the Interlake-Eastern health region;

One man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region; and

One man in his 20s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region include:

One girl between the ages of 10 and 19

One woman in her 40s

One man in his 40s

One woman in her 20s

One man in his 60s

The province said investigations are ongoing, and said additional information will be released as needed to inform people of any public health risks.

As of Friday, there are two people in intensive care. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the province remains at seven.

There are currently 57 active cases, and 319 recoveries from the virus.

The province performed 1,640 laboratory tests on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 81,186.