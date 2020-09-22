WINNIPEG -- Another death in Manitoba has been linked to COVID-19 and it is connected to a long term care home

Revera, which runs several care home facilities in Manitoba and across the country, confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon.

The person who died was a resident at the Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg and had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

"The team at Parkview Place is heartbroken and offer their most sincere condolences to the person we have lost to the pandemic," a news release said.

Revera said there have been eight people connected to Parkview Place that have tested positive for COVID-19; seven residents and one staff member.

The staff member is currently at home and self-isolating.

"We continue to work closely with WRHA Public Health officials to implement pandemic outbreak protocols and enhanced infection control practices."

Revera said changes are being made at the direction of Public Health, such as adjusted mealtimes and recreation activities which will help promote further physical distancing.

The company also noted dining service has been arranged to "maximize physical distancing" during meals which will allow staff to watch over residents.

Visits are also being restricted to essential visitors only.

"Revera continues to do everything we can to keep our residents and employees safe as we work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at our long term care homes and retirement residences."

A spokesperson for the province would not confirm if the death would be the 19th in Manitoba since the pandemic started in March.

"Public Health announces COVID-19 related deaths when investigations are complete," the spokesperson said in an email. "We would not comment until that time and an official announcement is made."

Public Health announced two deaths in Manitoba from COVID-19 on Monday, September 21.