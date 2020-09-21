WINNIPEG -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at a personal care home in Winnipeg has grown to include seven residents.

In a statement on Monday, Dr. Rhonda Collins, the chief medical officer for Revera, a retirement residence company, said an outbreak at the Parkview Place Long Term Care Home, located at 440 Edmonton St., is growing.

Over the weekend, Collins said the Winnipeg Regional Health authority confirmed two residents at the care home tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, another five residents tested positive, bringing the total to seven residents identified with the disease.

This comes after head a health care worker at the facility tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in September. Collins said the worker is at home in self-isolation.

"We await further test results on residents and staff," Collins said.

The care home has been identified as critical on the province's Pandemic Response System.

Collins said residents at Parkview Place are being monitored for symptoms twice a day. Staff are required to wear surgical masks and eye protection when with the residents, and are screened at the beginning and end of their shift.

"We have structured our dining service to maximize physical distancing during mealtime while allowing the staff to provide supervision and assistance as required," Collins said. "For residents on the floors with positive cases, meals are being served on trays in resident rooms."

Visits at the care home have also been restricted to essential visitors only.

This is the second outbreak declared at the care home. On April 8, a health care worker at Parkview Place tested positive for COVID-19.

-with files from CTV's Devon McKendrick