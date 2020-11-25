WINNIPEG -- The number of Manitobans who have died of COVID-19 has now surpassed 250, after Manitoba's top doctor reported nine more deaths on Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said Manitoba's most recent deaths include:

A man in his 40s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region;

A woman in her 50s, and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region;

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the St. Norbert Personal Care Home;

A man in his 80s from the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Buhler Active Living Centre;

A woman in her 90s from Southern Health–Santé Sud health region and linked to the outbreak at the Rest Haven Nursing Home; and

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre.

Roussin said a previously reported death, a man in his 20s from Winnipeg, is not actually dead. He said due to a data entry error, the man was mistakenly included in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths. Roussin said this man does have COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

"These are dealing with a lot of data entry and an error was made in this case," Roussin said, apologizing for any confusion. "We have a lot of safeguards on the data and reviewing of the data, so I remain confident in the numbers that we receive, and we have a process to review and correct when needed."

This brings the total number of deaths in Manitoba to 256.

Along with the deaths, the province reported 349 new cases of COVID-19, which has pushed Manitoba's total number of cases to 14,907. The current five-day test-positivity rate in Manitoba is now 14 per cent.

The majority of these cases were once again in the Winnipeg Health Region, which reported 213 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the test positivity rate in the region to 14 per cent.

The other cases reported on Wednesday include:

22 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region;

30 cases in the Northern Health Region;

11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region; and

73 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The province also reported 260 more recoveries, bringing the total number of Manitobans listed as recovered to 5,893.

This is a developing story.