COVID-19 hospital admissions climb, 12 new deaths reported in Manitoba

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 continue to climb in the province, according to the latest data from the Manitoba government.

For the week of April 10 to 16, the province said there were 184 admissions to hospital, which is up from the previous week when there was 171 admissions.

The ICU also saw 22 people admitted, which is up slightly from 19 admissions the week prior.

Manitoba also added 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,774.

In terms of cases, the province said there was 1,190 new cases of COVID-19, which dropped from 1,694 the previous week.

The number of people being tested also dipped from an average of 1,166 to an average of 951. This puts the positivity rate at 19 per cent.

Only one outbreak was identified during this week and it was at a long-term care facility.

The province said 82.8 per cent of Manitobans have been partially vaccinated and 79.2 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. On top of that, 42.1 per cent have received a third dose.

Officials also noted that wastewater data for Winnipeg show there is ongoing COVID activity, but that there is a downward trend.