WINNIPEG -- A fourth unit at Health Science Centre is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin Saturday, the province has declared an outbreak in the hospital’s GD4 unit.

The province did not say how many cases have been linked to the outbreak.

An outbreak at Health Science Centre was first declared in the GA3 unit on November 5. Two more outbreaks were declared in the GH3 and GA4 units on November 18.

The province said hospitals have enhanced infection prevention and control measures in place to manage these outbreaks, including restricting patient movement, monitoring for symptoms, and contact tracing.

All of the affected units are listed as red (Critical) on the province's Pandemic Response System.