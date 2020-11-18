WINNIPEG -- Health officials are advising the public of two COVID-19 outbreaks at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

The outbreaks happened in two units, GH3 and GA4.

Due to the situation, each unit has been moved to red or critical on the province's pandemic response system.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said, unfortunately, outbreaks at health facilities are a "sad reality" of this pandemic.

"It's something we will continue to manage, but as long as community transmission remains, it's always going to be challenging for us," said Siragusa.

When outbreaks are declared, Siragusa said infection prevention steps are taken to control the spread.

"We make sure we notify the staff, the patients and the families, we restrict patient movements and sometimes we have to restrict visitors and do widespread testing."

The newest outbreaks now bring the total to three in the hospital. There are 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, while another 23 staff have also tested for the disease.

Siragusa added two people have passed away connected to the hospital outbreak.