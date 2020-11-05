WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced COVID-19 outbreaks at four personal care homes on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Health officials declared outbreaks at Rest Haven Care Home, Cedarwood Supportive Housing, and Bethesda Place, all of which are in Steinbach, Man. An outbreak has also been declared at Park Manor Care Home in Winnipeg.

These four facilities have been moved to the critical or red level on the province’s pandemic response system.

The province also announced that the outbreaks are over at Meadowood Manor in Winnipeg and the YWCA in Thompson, Man.

BETHESDA PLACE

This is not the first time an outbreak has been declared at Bethesda Place.

The retirement home was placed under restrictions after an outbreak was declared on Aug. 17. The province declared this outbreak over on Oct. 22.

When asked at a news conference on Thursday if he is concerned about COVID-19 re-entering facilities,

Premier Brian Pallister said he has “locked into concerns” but “committed to leading action.”

“We have 95 per cent of Manitobans on Team Manitoba, but we need 100 per cent of Manitobans on Team Manitoba to arrest this curve,” he said.

“And that can only happen when everybody gets on the team. So that's where we're going with our measures today and that's where we'll keep going.”

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.