WINNIPEG -- Four residents of a Winnipeg retirement residence are in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 – prompting the residence to declare an outbreak.

The Seine River Retirement Residence, located at 1015 St. Anne’s Road in Winnipeg, confirmed the cases on Monday and said one staff member has also tested positive for COVID-19, though they haven’t worked since Oct. 22 and are now in isolation.

They told CTV News no one else has been tested or is in isolation, though contact tracing is underway.

The residence said as of Saturday, meals are being delivered to residents’ suites and they are being provided with activities.

The residence said public health has declared an outbreak.