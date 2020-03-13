WINNIPEG -- According to Canada's health minister between 30 and 70 per cent of Canadians could become infected with COVID-19.

Health officials with the City of Winnipeg say the risk in the city is still low, however, it's up to the public to help keep it that way.

Health officials at all levels of government are working together to, what's called, 'flatten the curve.'

This means keeping infections at a manageable level so health systems don't become overwhelmed by a sudden jump in cases.

"We just need to remind people that the best advice right now is to wash your hands, to stay home if you're sick and basically just keep information and we will keep you updated as much as possible," says Jason Shaw, manager of the Emergency Operations Centre.

The federal government says keeping cases at a manageable level gives them time to gather additional materials needed to treat the illness.