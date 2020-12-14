WINNIPEG -- A new COVID-19 testing site is set to open on Monday morning at the Garrick Centre in Downtown Winnipeg.

The walk-in facility is set to be located at the event space at 330 Garry St.

The province is opening up this facility following the closure of the mobile testing site at 1181 Portage Ave.

The new COVID-19 testing site will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this time, the Manitoba government doesn’t recommend testing for those who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms.