WINNIPEG -- Brandon University is implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the coming fall term.

The university announced Thursday that faculty, staff and students will be required to provide either proof of full vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test before they can come to campus.

“This is an interim administrative decision made in the interests of providing some clarity and fairness to students and faculty, as well as offering the safest possible educational experience for the Fall Term,” the university said in a statement. “Many students, as well as some faculty, will already be required to prove full vaccination or to undergo repeated testing as a result of Tuesday’s announcement of provincial vaccine requirements.”

The university said full vaccination will be required no later than Oct. 31. Vaccination clinics will take place on campus between Sept. 7 and 9 for students and staff who have not received their vaccines.

The full vaccine policy at Brandon University will be completed as soon as possible, the university said.

Masks will be mandatory on campus when the term begins.

Multiple universities and colleges in Manitoba, including the University of Manitoba, the University of Winnipeg and Red River College, announced last week they would implement a mandatory vaccine policy when classes resume.