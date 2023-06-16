COVID-19 visitation shelters to be repurposed across Manitoba: Province
The Manitoba government has found a purpose for the COVID-19 visitation shelters built for use at personal care homes during the pandemic.
The province is giving away 104 outdoor all-season visitation shelters made out of repurposed single-use shipping containers. The shelters were unveiled in September 2020, built to allow for residents of personal care homes to visit with loved ones safely amid the pandemic and public health orders.
The project had a total price tag of $24 million.
Now 27 groups made up of First Nations, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities will be re-purposing the shelters to benefit local communities.
"These shelters have served their original purpose, but are no longer required at these sites," said James Teitsma, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister at the announcement. "Our government recognized that these shelters had potential to continue benefitting our communities."
Recipients of the shelters were chosen through an open call for submissions. The Department of Consumer Protection and Government Services is giving 43 shelters to First Nations communities, 55 shelters to not-for-profit and community organizations, and six shelters to municipalities across the province.
Proponents are responsible for all costs related to transporting the shelters to their new locations.
Friday's announcement was made at the Assiniboine Park Zoo, which will be using some of its 17 new shelters to save endangered species.
"We will use repurposed shelters to expand our participation in an international effort to save two incredibly rare grassland butterfly species from extinction," said Chris Enright, senior director of zoological operations at Assiniboine Park Zoo.
Enright said the butterflies are bred and cared for until they are old enough to be released into the wild.
"Repurposed visitation shelters will help us expand the program, and allow zoo visitors to observe conservation in action as our team cares for these endangered animals," Enright said.
Other shelters will be used to upgrade several aging indoor animal holding facilities. The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is also partnering with the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre (WHRC) to create a new public drop-off location for injured animals in the park. Sick or injured wildlife will receive temporary care at a shelter before being taken to the WHRC facility in Ile des Chenes, Man.
Another not-for-profit organization making good use of the shelters is K9 Advocates Manitoba
"We currently have 250 animals under care, and the use of these visitation buildings will allow us to dramatically improve the introduction of these animals to the next stage of their lives," said Myles Routly, a volunteer with K9 Advocates Manitoba.
Routly said their two shelters will provide a space for rescue animals to stay for short term veterinary care and rehabilitation.
A full list of shelter recipients can be found on the Manitoba government`s website.
