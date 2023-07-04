Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg

Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.

The North Kildonan area of the city has seen two coyote attacks in the span of a week. The first happened on June 24 involving a nine-year-old child, while the second happened on June 30, when a four-year-old kid was attacked near Headmaster Row.

The nine-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition, but suffered multiple injuries, while the four-year-old was taken to hospital, treated and then released.

Manitoba Natural Resources and Northern Development confirmed on Tuesday that one adult coyote had been euthanized on Monday.

"Conservation officers, with assistance from the Manitoba Trappers Association, continue to patrol the area to identify and remove any other aggressive wildlife threats," the province said in a news release.

The province did not say if it has determined this coyote was involved in any of the attacks. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province for more details about the coyote.

The province said the coyote that was euthanized has been sent for testing.

Even though coyote attacks are rare, the province said people need to take precautions to protect themselves.

"It is important that people be on guard, supervise children closely, feed pets indoors, keep animals on a leash and reduce attractants. Coyotes are attracted to food and food waste in yards, such as fallen fruit, pet food, bird seed and garbage."

People are also told to not feed any wildlife as it could attract coyotes looking for prey.

If a coyote is seen, people are told to make lots of noise, appear large, stay in a group, and not to run away.