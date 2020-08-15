WINNIPEG -- The Canada Revenue Agency revealed it was hit by two cyberattacks in a data breach that compromised the personal information of thousands of Canadians.

A spokesperson for the agency told CTV on Saturday at least 5,500 accounts are affected.

The cyberattacks involved fraudulent CERB payments. Email addresses and direct deposit information were also breached.

“CRA immediately closed accounts when made aware and contacted the taxpayers affected,” said a spokesperson for the office of the Minister of National Revenue.

