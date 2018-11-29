Featured
Cranberry Chipotle Turkey Sausage Savoury Tarlets Recipe
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:43AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:53AM CST
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Makes: 24 tartlets
Ingredients
- Shells (makes 48 tartlets):
- 1/4 cup /85 ml butter, chilled
- 1 cups /250 ml pastry flour
- 1/4 tsp/2.5 ml sea salt
- 1 tbsp/15 ml vegetable shortening
- 1 tbsp/15 ml mixed fresh herbs (chives, thyme, oregano, etc.) chopped
- 1 egg, white only, beaten
- 1/2 tsp/2.5 ml Dijon mustard
Filling (makes 24 tartlets)
- 2 Granny’s Cranberry Chipotle Turkey Sausages, removed from casing
- 1 tbsp/15 ml olive oil
- 1/2 cup|125 ml red onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup/250 ml (packed) baby spinach, finely chopped
- 1/4 tsp/1.25 ml freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup/65 ml hard aged cheese (Manchego or Gruyere)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C).
Shells
- Cut butter into small cubes and add to flour and salt. Add shortening and knead until it resembles cornmeal.
- Add chopped herbs, egg and mustard.
- Mix until it forms a ball and then chill for 30 minutes.
- Dust with flour and roll half the dough into an 12” x 10” rectangle. Using a 4” wide cookie cutter or glass tumble cut the pastry into discs and line miniature muffin tins with them.
- Dock the shells by prinking holes in the bottom of the tartlet crust with a small fork. This will let the steam escape and prevent the tartlet crust from puffing up during baking.
- Bake for approximately 12 minutes.
Filling
- Heat olive oil in a skillet and sauté sausage, onion and spinach until cooked.
- Add pepper and cheese.
- Fill each shell with a heaping teaspoon of filling.
- Bake for an additional 8-10 minutes.
- Serve warm.
*For a quick and easy alternative, you can purchase mini savoury tartlet shells.
*Use up the renaming shell crust by adding another flavour of tartlets to your appetizer. Try the recipe for Honey Apple Turkey Sausage Savoury Tartlets (link to recipe).
*This appetizer can be made a head of time and baked later.
Recipe courtesy of Chef Jason Wortzman
