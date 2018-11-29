

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Makes: 24 tartlets

Ingredients

Shells (makes 48 tartlets):

1/4 cup /85 ml butter, chilled

1 cups /250 ml pastry flour

1/4 tsp/2.5 ml sea salt

1 tbsp/15 ml vegetable shortening

1 tbsp/15 ml mixed fresh herbs (chives, thyme, oregano, etc.) chopped

1 egg, white only, beaten

1/2 tsp/2.5 ml Dijon mustard

Filling (makes 24 tartlets)

2 Granny’s Cranberry Chipotle Turkey Sausages, removed from casing

1 tbsp/15 ml olive oil

1/2 cup|125 ml red onion, finely chopped

1 cup/250 ml (packed) baby spinach, finely chopped

1/4 tsp/1.25 ml freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup/65 ml hard aged cheese (Manchego or Gruyere)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C).

Shells

Cut butter into small cubes and add to flour and salt. Add shortening and knead until it resembles cornmeal. Add chopped herbs, egg and mustard. Mix until it forms a ball and then chill for 30 minutes. Dust with flour and roll half the dough into an 12” x 10” rectangle. Using a 4” wide cookie cutter or glass tumble cut the pastry into discs and line miniature muffin tins with them. Dock the shells by prinking holes in the bottom of the tartlet crust with a small fork. This will let the steam escape and prevent the tartlet crust from puffing up during baking. Bake for approximately 12 minutes.

Filling

Heat olive oil in a skillet and sauté sausage, onion and spinach until cooked. Add pepper and cheese. Fill each shell with a heaping teaspoon of filling. Bake for an additional 8-10 minutes. Serve warm.

*For a quick and easy alternative, you can purchase mini savoury tartlet shells.

*Use up the renaming shell crust by adding another flavour of tartlets to your appetizer. Try the recipe for Honey Apple Turkey Sausage Savoury Tartlets (link to recipe).

*This appetizer can be made a head of time and baked later.

Recipe courtesy of Chef Jason Wortzman

