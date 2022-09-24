Crane closes downtown street as Dale Hawerchuk statue goes up

The Dale Hawerchuk statue is on its way up, with crews working downtown Saturday morning.

The city confirmed Hargrave Street from St. Mary Avenue to Graham Avenue is closed Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crane work

Crews were seen Saturday morning lifting the Dale Hawerchuk statue onto its base at True North Square at the corner of Hargrave Street and Graham Avenue, which also has the honorary name of Dale Hawerchuk Way.

The statue honours the legacy of Winnipeg Jets great Dale Hawerchuk who died in August 2020 after a battle with cancer. It was sculpted by Erik Blome of Figurative Art Studio.

Fans will get their first real look at the statue of the late NHL Hall-of-Famer when it is officially unveiled on Oct. 1.