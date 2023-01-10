Crash between car, train leaves Manitoba man dead

A Manitoba man died on Sunday evening following a crash involving a car and a train in the RM of La Broquerie.

Manitoba RCMP officers responded to the crash on Road 33 North at Twin River Road around 6 p.m.

According to police, the crash took place when a car, being driven east on Road 33 North, crashed into a train going north.

The vehicle’s driver and sole occupant, a 42-year-old man from Richer, was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said slippery conditions are believed to be a factor in this crash.

RCMP continue to investigate.