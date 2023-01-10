Crash between car, train leaves Manitoba man dead
A Manitoba man died on Sunday evening following a crash involving a car and a train in the RM of La Broquerie.
Manitoba RCMP officers responded to the crash on Road 33 North at Twin River Road around 6 p.m.
According to police, the crash took place when a car, being driven east on Road 33 North, crashed into a train going north.
The vehicle’s driver and sole occupant, a 42-year-old man from Richer, was thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said slippery conditions are believed to be a factor in this crash.
RCMP continue to investigate.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Morneau provides endless fodder for the Conservatives
The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
Satellite images capture crowding at China's crematoriums and funeral homes as COVID-19 surge continues
Satellite images taken over a number of Chinese cities have captured crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes, as the country continues its battle with an unprecedented wave of COVID-19 infections following its dismantling of severe pandemic restrictions.
'Spare' but not stingy: Takeaways from Prince Harry's memoir
From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, 'Spare' exposes deeply personal details about Prince Harry and the wider royal family.
Trudeau's about-face on $19B F-35 fighter jet purchase 'severely' impacted air force: MacKay
While Canada may have finally committed to buying a fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a yearslong saga, a former Conservative cabinet minister argues it comes at a time when the country needs, and could have had, these aircraft much sooner.
High demand keeping cold and flu medicine off shelves amid shortage
A nationwide shortage of cold and flu medicine has pharmacies struggling to keep up with the high demand for adult pain relief medication.
Regina
-
Air travel, rising costs expected to be key issues in Ottawa this spring, Sask. MP says
Regina-Qu’Appelle Member of Parliament and Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer said recent air travel challenges and inflation will be main issues debated when the House of Commons gathers again in Ottawa.
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Emergency crews discover fire while returning from separate call
No injuries have been reported to Regina Fire crews that discovered a house fire while returning to the station from a separate call early Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. jail guard was watching YouTube videos as inmate died in cell, inquest hears
The family of a 31-year-old woman found dead in her jail cell is hoping they'll get answers and find closure at a public inquest this week.
-
Sask. couples return home after Sinaloa cartel violence interrupts trip
Two couples from Spiritwood have returned home from Mexico after having their trip interrupted by cartel violence.
-
'I've outrun the odd train': Safe rail crossing is being presented to Saskatoon council Tuesday
Keeping pedestrians safe in Pleasant Hill is the goal of a proposed pedestrian walkway over the rail tracks being presented to council this week.
Northern Ontario
-
New Liskeard high school remains closed following threat
After students were set to return to class following winter break, Timiskaming District Secondary School remains closed a second day following a threat received over the weekend towards the safety of staff and students.
-
Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson
A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.
-
Timmins girl, 12, charged with drug trafficking, assault, probation violations
A young person in Timmins is facing several charges after a taxi driver was assaulted Jan. 7 at a local mall.
Edmonton
-
What you need to know about Alberta's $100 per month affordability payments
At a press conference on Monday, the government announced details of affordability payments coming to some Albertans.
-
'Dense fog and ice' reported at scene of multi-vehicle crash near Drayton Valley
Highway 22 traffic north of Drayton Valley is affected by a multi-vehicle crash, RCMP say.
-
Video of pawn shop shooting and robbery released by police in effort to gather tips
Police in Edmonton released video Monday of a violent robbery that left two pawn shop workers with gunshot wounds.
Toronto
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto's property tax to increase by 5.5 per cent, biggest hike since amalgamation
Toronto’s 2023 spending plan will see property taxes increased by their highest rate since amalgamation, costing the average homeowner an additional $233.
-
Ontario couple weds in hospital lobby after life-saving brain surgery
An Ontario couple recently tied the knot at an unconventional wedding venue – a hospital lobby.
Calgary
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
-
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
-
Alberta ready to pursue health-care reforms without federal money, premier says
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's not waiting for federal money to reform her province's health-care system.
Montreal
-
CF Montreal terminates deal with coach, a day after hiring him
MLS team CF Montreal announced it is terminating its relationship with Sandro Grande, the day after the club announced it was hiring him to coach the team's reserve squad. Grande's hiring drew stark rebukes from Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon over the former Montreal Impact star's anti-sovereigntist comments after the attempted killing of former PQ leader Pauline Marois in 2012.
-
Sophie Brochu to step down as head of Hydro-Québec
The president and CEO of Hydro-Québec, Sophie Brochu, announced on Tuesday that she would be stepping down from her position effective April 11. The corporation's employees were called to a meeting at 1:30 p.m.
-
Montreal trans activists protesting speaker at McGill University
Activists and supporters of trans rights are planning a protest on Tuesday criticizing McGill University for hosting lawyer Robert Wintemute, a lawyer for a UK gay, lesbian and bisexual advocacy group many have criticized for being anti-trans.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa LRT expected to resume full service Tuesday
Ottawa's light rail line is expected to fully reopen on Tuesday, six days after freezing rain caused a partial shutdown of the system.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A look at issues that arose on Ottawa's LRT in 2022
Here is a look at some of the issues that arose on the Confederation Line last year.
-
Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired
The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just lost': Husband of woman who died following lengthy wait at N.S. hospital speaks out
The husband of a 37-year-old woman who died in a Nova Scotia hospital after waiting hours for care is sharing his story as provincial politicians demand answers from the government.
-
Man in custody after woman found dead in home in Five Islands, N.S.
A man has been taken into custody in connection with a suspicious death "involving a firearm" in Five Islands, N.S.
-
Arrest made after man stabbed in the back: Cape Breton police
Police say a 40-year-old man is in custody after another man was stabbed in the back in Glace Bay, N.S., Monday night.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of crashes in Waterloo region, long waits for ambulances amid slippery conditions
Waterloo regional police responded to dozens of crashes Tuesday morning as freezing drizzle created treacherous conditions on area roads and sidewalks.
-
Police make arrest in Kitchener cemetery shooting
A 20-year-old Kitchener man was arrested on Monday Jan. 9, almost five months after the Aug. 23 incident in Woodland Cemetery that saw one person taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
Vancouver
-
Beanbag gun fired during arrest of man seen with firearm inside Vancouver bar, suspect hospitalized
A man who was seen carrying a gun inside a bar in downtown Vancouver Monday night ended up in hospital after police shot beanbag bullets at him.
-
Man planning to sell heroin, meth from Vancouver storefront hopes to save lives
With B.C. poised to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs, one man wants to open a store in Vancouver where people can buy a clean supply of substances like heroin, meth, and cocaine.
-
Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.
Vancouver Island
-
Off-duty paramedic helps save person with no pulse in Comox, B.C.
The Town of Comox in central Vancouver Island is crediting an off-duty paramedic with helping save the life of a person who was experiencing a medical emergency at the town's community centre.
-
Fatal house fire in Comox, B.C., believed to be accidental
Investigators now say an explosion and fire that claimed the lives of two people in Comox, B.C., on Friday afternoon was accidental, possibly caused by smoking cigarettes or portable heaters.
-
Alcohol may have been factor in fatal crash near Parksville, B.C.
RCMP say alcohol may have played a role in a serious crash that killed one man near Parksville, B.C., on Friday.