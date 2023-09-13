Crash between school bus, gravel truck on Manitoba highway sends 2 to hospital

Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man.

According to the RCMP, the crash took place around 8:30 a.m. on Provincial Road 227 at Road 5 W.

Police said the bus was travelling south on Road 5 W when it entered the highway and was hit by a westbound gravel truck.

The bus driver sustained serious injuries and was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to the hospital.

The RCMP noted that there were students on the bus, with one Grade 11 student being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other students were picked up by parents.

Police remain on scene.