Crash closes eastbound Trans-Canada Highway in Brandon; one person in hospital

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a semi tractor trailer and a car shut down a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Brandon.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at the intersection of First Street North were closed.

Brandon Police Sgt. Neil Bradshaw confirmed the closure is due to a crash that happened around 9:45 a.m. between a semi tractor trailer and a car.

"The driver and lone occupant of the car sustained serious injuries," Bradshaw told CTV News, adding the driver is being treated in hospital for their injuries though there was no word yet on their condition.

Police said it does not appear the driver of the semi was injured.

Brandon police said the closure is expected to last for several more hours, though a detour is in effect.

Bradshaw said it is too early to say what caused the crash. He said the investigation is ongoing and traffic analysts are on the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.