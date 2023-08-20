Crash closes Lagimodiere at Dugald: Police

Winnipeg police were warning motorists to avoid the east part of the city Sunday morning.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) tweeted that there had been a motor vehicle collision at the corner of Dugald Avenue and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

"Emergency crews have closed south bound lanes on Lagimodiere. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route," the post said.

There's no word yet of the cause of the crash or potential injuries.

CTV News has reached out to police for more information and will update this story as needed.