Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg

A crash at a Winnipeg intersection has caused road closures in the area on Monday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash took place overnight at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue. Police note they will be on scene to investigate for a while and expect roads to be closed for several hours.

Due to the incident, southbound Keewatin is closed at the Keewatin and Notre Dame intersection, but the northbound lanes are open.

Notre Dame is closed between St. James Street and Keewatin.

Police did not provide any information on what happened in the crash, how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.