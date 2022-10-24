Crash forces Monday morning road closures in Winnipeg

Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday alleged that Ukraine was preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

Korean Air plane overshoots runway, shuts Philippine airport

A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a central Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 162 passengers and 11 crewmembers who escaped from the aircraft using emergency slides.

5 things to know for Monday, October 24, 2022

Boris Johnson is no longer in the running to be the U.K.'s next prime minister, a Brazilian politician fires a rifle and throws grenades at police, and Canadians should be on the lookout for deceptive discounts this holiday shopping season. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

  • Major fire destroys motel north of Montreal

    A major fire destroyed a motel in Quebec's Lanaudiere region early Monday morning, provincial police said. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Motel du Lac on Route 341 in the town of L'Epiphanie, about 55 kilometres north of Montreal,

    The Motel du Lac is engulfed in flames after a fire started inside the building in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

  • Remembering Sean Abbott: Montrealers share memories of 'the king of NDG'

    He spent much of his life homeless, and in his final years, Sean Abbott glued himself to a busy intersection in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood. News of his death in late September sent shockwaves through the community. Many gathered for vigils, charity drives, and others shared stories online. Now, a month after his death, his memory is still alive for many who live in Montreal's west end, where he found his community.

