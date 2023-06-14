Crash in Elmwood sends man to hospital with serious injuries

A serious collision in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area on Wednesday has sent one man to hospital.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called to the crash, which involved a car and a motorcycle, at Talbot Avenue and Levis Street around 6:10 a.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car left the scene before police officers arrived. However, police found the driver and arrested him.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s traffic division is investigating and remains on scene.

Talbot Avenue is closed between Stadacona Street and Brazier Street. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

The crash left a motorcycle and a white vehicle with damage. (Source: Owen Swinn/CTV News)