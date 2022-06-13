Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital

One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.

The incident took place at Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road – one of the city’s worst intersections for collisions, according to the Winnipeg police’s ‘Just Slow Down’ campaign website.

Officers at the scene told CTV News Winnipeg one of the drivers involved in the crash ran a red light.

Paramedics brought one woman to the hospital in stable condition after she was extracted from a vehicle.

Images from the scene show a black car flipped onto its side, a red car with front-end damage and a knocked over traffic signal.