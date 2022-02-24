Crash involving 20 semi trucks closes section of Highway 1, sends three to hospital

A large crash on Highway 1 involving about 20 semi trucks and five passenger vehicles has closed a section of the highway and sent three people to hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP said it expects Highway 1 between Virden and Brandon to be closed for an extended period of time due to a crash.

RCMP said the crash involved approximately 20 semis and five other vehicles.

Three people have been taken to hospital with injuries and RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

Multi vehicle collision w/approx 20 semis & 5 passenger vehicles has closed #MBHwy1, in both directions, between Virden & Brandon. 3 transported to hospital w injuries. #MBHwy1 expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Detours in place. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/l9sqcvwJ90 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 24, 2022

The highway is currently closed in both directions and RCMP expect it to be closed for an, "extended period of time."

Detours have been set up to get around the crash.

More details will be provided when they become available.