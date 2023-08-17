Crash on Highway 3 sends two to hospital: RCMP

A crash involving a semi truck that took place south of Carman, Man., has sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, officers are currently responding to a crash on Highway 3, approximately 10 kilometres south of Carman.

The crash involved a semi-trailer and a vehicle, RCMP said. The driver of the vehicle, who RCMP said is from Winnipeg, was extracted transported to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance. RCMP said he is in stable condition.

RCMP added that the semi caught fire, but has been extinguished. The driver, who is from Carman, was not injured, but taken to hospital as a precaution.

The highway is currently closed to allow a traffic analyst to complete the investigation.