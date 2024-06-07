WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Crash on Manitoba highway leaves woman dead

    A crash on a Manitoba highway on Thursday has left a woman dead and a man with injuries.

    According to RCMP, an officer was conducting speed enforcement around 12:10 p.m. on Highway 8 when they heard a collision behind them at the northbound intersection of Highway 8 and Northumberland Road.

    The officer went to the scene where they found an unresponsive 76-year-old woman, who had been driving an SUV, and an injured 76-year-old male passenger.

    Emergency services were called and a nurse who was passing by stopped to help.

    Both the man and woman were taken to a Winnipeg hospital. The woman died from her injuries while the man is in stable condition.

    Police investigated and determined that the woman was driving the SUV westbound on Northumberland Road when she proceeded from stop sign and entered Highway 8. RCMP said the SUV was hit on the driver’s side by a northbound SUV.

    The 27-year-old woman who was driving the northbound SUV was not physically hurt.

